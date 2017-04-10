72-year-old killed in hit-and-run

A 72-year-old died after being hit by a car on Austin Peay Highway, according to Memphis Police Department.

MPD said Melinda Guess, 72, died in the hospital after being hit by a gray Audi on Austin Peay Highway around 8 p.m. Sunday.

After hitting Guess, the driver of the Audi sped away from the scene. Another driver followed the car and relayed its license plate number to police.

The car was later found abandoned on Macon Road near Interstate 269. The driver of the car remains at large.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.