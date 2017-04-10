4-year-old accidentally hit by car in driveway

A 4-year-old was rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital on Monday afternoon after he was accidentally hit by a vehicle in his own driveway.

Several children were at their grandparent's home in the 3200 block of James Road when adults told them to stay where they were while cars could be moved.

The cars were going to be moved to allow the five children room to play.

Brown was moving cars when the 4-year-old boy ran after his toy truck. The woman driving the vehicle didn't see the child and hit him.

"I'm telling all of the kids to stay back," cousin Ramekia Brown said.

"I jumped out and I picked him up and brought him in the house," she said.

There were plenty of adults around and watching the children and they couldn't believe it happened.

"Very scary, because I heard horror stories and all that for it to happen so fast," aunt Tamekia Young said.

'T' has a broken pelvis, but he is expected to recover.

