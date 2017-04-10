Hamilton Elementary invited to perform in Texas

The Hamilton Elementary School Marching Wildcats kindergarten through 5th graders are invited to perform this fall, October 2017, in the Texas Southern University Homecoming Parade in Houston.

The students have performed all over the tri-state area at various competitions and consist of a majorette team, cheerleading team, and percussion group.

The program receives zero funding from the elementary school or the Shelby County School District because it is an extracurricular activity.

“We attempted to do this last year when we were invited, but could not secure enough funding because our school serves a low income area," band director Corey Travis said.

You can help them fund their trip. The grand fundraiser to help raise money for the students’ trip is The Final Four Jamboree. It’s on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at 1:04 p.m., at 254 S Lauderdale at the JIFF Youth Complex. Admission is $10 or $5 in advance online.

“These children deserve the experience of a lifetime and I am here, dedicated to do whatever it takes to make it happen for them. Taking my students to Houston to experience this parade will make a difference in their lives forever. My purpose is to expose them to the university life as well as a large city environment and the hope that they too can attend a college or university out of state and learn to live!” Travis said.

They also have a GoFundMe page set up to donate if you are unable to attend the Jamboree.

