Person detained following critical shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One person has been detained after a man was shot Monday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened in the 900 block of Vollintine Road around 7:30.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

