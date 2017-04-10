Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for men to impact lives

Big Brothers Big Sisters in Memphis is in desperate need of volunteers.

The youth mentorship program currently has a waiting list with dozens of boys asking for role models.

But, there are simply not enough male volunteers to pair with the boys.

The program said the time commitment normally scares away potential volunteers, but they're looking for men who can donate at least an hour twice a month to make an impact on a child's life.

"It may be just sitting down with the child and sharing a burger and seeing how their day was. It's just that simple," Susan George said.

What starts as a simple meal could be the beginning of a growing relationship between a boy and a mentor. It's a relationship that could change the path of that child's life.

"I know that there are a lot of young black boys, mixed boys, you know just in our community who don't have fathers for whatever reason," Ellen Allen said. "I just know that they need that. Even us strong black women do as best as we can with our boys, but a male is always good to have around."

That's why 2-year-old Cayden's grandmother makes sure there will always be someone in his life to offer him guidance. At just 18 days old, Cayden's father died in a motorcycle accident. Since them, the child's uncle has stepped up to fill the void of a missing father.

"I have three grandsons all together, so now my son is really positive and active in their lives," Allen said. "He stepped up to the plate really well."

Not all little boys are lucky like Cayden, which is where Big Brothers Big Sisters step in to help.

"It's just showing them how it is to be a male figure in the Memphis community," George said.

Right now, there are about 80-100 kids waiting for a mentor, 90 percent of those waiting are boys looking to be paired with a male role model.

