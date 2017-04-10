Beale Street Music Festival to feature lockers and phone chargin - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Beale Street Music Festival to feature lockers and phone charging

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Beale Street Music Festival will feature a new security measure this year....lockers.

The lockers not only store your items, but come with unlimited cell phone charging as well. 

The festival runs from May 5-7 and features four tents full of music and fun. 

You can pre-purchase your tickets to Beale Street Music Festival by clicking here.

