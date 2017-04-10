Blown lead vs Pistons not impacting Grizzlies playoff mindset

Pay no attention to what you saw in the third quarter-- At least, that's what the Memphis Grizzlies want you to think about Sunday's loss to the Detroit Pistons at FedExForum.

With each starter just biding their time until it's time to hit the showers on minutes restriction, the Grizzlies played their worst quarter of this season, and quite possibly the worst they've ever played since moving to Memphis 16 years ago.

The Grizzlies squandered a 12 point lead in 12 minutes, turning the ball over nine times and scoring only 10 points in the period, while allowing the Pistons to score 27.

Yes, it was as ugly as it sounds, but was it ugly enough to erase the work they did in the first half to take control of the game? Not according to the man who runs the show, nor to one of the founding fathers of grit and grind.

Head Coach David Fizdale said it's all in preparation for the postseason.

"We had attention to detail. we executed. I liked what i saw." Fizdale said.

"We worked on some behind the scenes schemes for the playoffs," Guard Tony Allen said. "Things that we'll use coming up. It was a good workout."

The Grizzlies have one more regular season game.

That's against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at FedExForum. Then it's on to the playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs, beginning this weekend.

