Redbirds knock off New Orleans on final game of road trip

The Memphis Redbirds played their final road game at New Orleans to open the season, beating the Baby Cakes 7-6.

Tommy Pham hit a 3-run double to break it open in the first, 4-1.

New Orleans came back to take the lead, but down to their final out, the 'Birds get a mammoth two-run homer from Luke Voit to steal the win.

Voit crunched a 1-0 offering from Hunter Cervenka in the top of the ninth for the game-winning shot to dead center field. It was the second extra-base hit of the night for Voit, who finished with three RBI for the second straight contest. Rowan Wick stranded the tying run at third in the last of the ninth to finish off the stirring comeback for Memphis

The 'Birds play their home opener Tuesday Night at AutoZone Park against Colorado Springs.

