Person rushed to hospital after Frayser shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A person was shot in Frayser on Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened on Rainier Drive, not far from the intersection of Whitney Avenue.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Police have not revealed any information on a possible suspect.

