Car fire torches carport

A fire sparked in a Fox Meadows neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The blaze began around 2:30 a.m. at the corner of S Mendenhall Road and Cottonwood Road.

The family inside was awakened by their barking dog. A woman and two children were asleep, but were able to get out of the home unharmed.

Memphis Fire Department said their vehicle somehow caught on fire, spread to their second vehicle, and engulfed the carport.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 15 minutes.

The family of three is now being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

