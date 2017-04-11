Missing woman found - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Missing woman found

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Pamela Smith (Source: MPD) Pamela Smith (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A woman that went missing upon leaving her home Monday afternoon has been found.

Police said Pamela Smith, 20, was last seen with her uncle on Woodcliff Drive. The two were inside a green Mercury. She has since been found.

