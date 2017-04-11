Forecast for Redbirds home opener is dry

Baseball season is here, and the Memphis Redbirds will open up at home Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Autozone Park.

Rain is in the forecast, but it doesn’t look like it will put a damper on the game. Much of the day Tuesday will be spent with rain, possibly heavy at times, along with some thunder and lightning.

Precipitation will likely fall during the Tuesday morning rush hour with heavier rain likely from midday to late afternoon. However, as the gates to Autozone park open the rain should be well to the east of Memphis and making a push across the Tennessee River Valley. This means dry weather for the first pitch and for the game.

Temperatures will be in the lower 60s and a bit cool for the first inning and they’ll continue to fall into the upper 50s before the game is over so take along a jacket but it looks like you can leave the umbrella behind. So make plans to get out for a great night of baseball in Downtown Memphis and cheer our Memphis Redbirds on to victory.

