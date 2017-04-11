Witnesses rescue woman from flipped car

A woman was injured in a car crash where her car flipped upside down, but she has those who witnessed the crash to thank for her injuries not being worse.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday on Park Avenue in front of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

"All of a sudden we heard a loud boom," Joyce Mullis said.

Mullis had just finished attending Mass at Holy Rosary on Park Avenue when she and other witnesses heard the crash.

The woman's car crashed into a parked Prius. The force of the crash flipped her car over onto its hood, and caused the woman's car to crash into an SUV.

"To think right here on Park Avenue, a car could have that happen is almost unreal," Mullis said.

Witnesses then rushed to the woman's aide.

"She knew who she was and was able to give her phone number," Mullis said.

Kevin O'Kelly, who works at the church, managed to pry the woman's door open and remove her from the car before first responders arrived.

"When the seat came down she was in between the two seats to where her head was where the armrest should be," O'Kelly said.

The woman sustained injuries, but they are not life-threatening. The driver of the SUV was shaken up but not injured in the accident.

