Pair of Memphis colleges rank top 5 in value in TN

A new study ranks colleges across the United States based on where you can get the best value for your money.

SmartAsset ranks a pair of Memphis schools within the top five in their state in total value.

Christian Brothers University rates as the third best value in the state, behind Vanderbilt and Tennessee Technological University.

CBU ranks 198 nationally, with an average of $22,628 and an average starting salary of $47,800 for graduates.

CBU has an average tuition of $28,210, which ranks much lower than number one Vanderbilt’s $42,978.

University of Memphis ranks 5th within the state of Tennessee. The school boasts an average tuition of just $8,312 with a $8,772 average in scholarships and grants.

UofM ranks 335 nationally in value.

In Mississippi, Mississippi State University and Ole Miss rank one and two, respectively.

MSU has an average college tuition of $7,140 and an average starting salary of $45,200 for graduates.

Ole Miss rates as $7,096 in tuition and $42,400 average starting salary.

University of Arkansas ranks at the top in the Natural State.

Click here to see the full list.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.