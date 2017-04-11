Pop-up park coming to Memphis riverfront this summer

A new joint effort is bringing ‘Riverplay’ pop-up parks to Memphis this summer.

The Fourth Bluff, City of Memphis, Riverfront Development Corporation, Downtown Memphis Commission, and Memphis Grizzlies partnered to help launch the service dubbed RiverPlay.

The project is a part of an effort to revitalize the Mississippi Riverfront in Memphis.

The pop-up park will feature playing fields, basketball courts, a skating rink, and spots for food trucks.

The park will be open from May through August 2017.

“Memphis has the best natural riverfront in the country, and it is important to find ways to make the most out of every square inch of these remarkable public spaces,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said. “As our downtown core continues to develop and welcome new residents, workers and visitors all the time, programs like Fourth Bluff and innovative projects like RiverPlay illuminate exactly why our riverfront is so special.”

Construction will begin on April 22.

