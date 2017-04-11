U of M sets up fund to benefit players who were robbed

University of Memphis has set up a fund to help three football players who were robbed while the team was traveling.

The team said Tigers Deandre Jordan, Arthur Maulet, and Anthony Young had their home robbed in November when the team was playing at Cincinnati.

Fans can make donations at any of the eight Bank of Bartlett locations or send checks to the Football Office.

The school reminds that boosters and fans cannot donate anything directly to student-athletes.

