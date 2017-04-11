'Race war' social media post forces DeSoto County to remove 2 students from class

An old social media post was recirculated this week causing DeSoto County Schools to increase security and remove two students from campus.

A social media post threatening a race war was first posted to social media approximately a month ago. A student recirculated the post on social media this week, according to a DeSoto County Schools spokesperson.

The post includes phrases like "hail Hitler" and "KKK life."

On Tuesday, DeSoto County Schools responded saying the post caused them to contact local law enforcement and increase security at Hernando High School.

"A screenshot of a social media post about an off campus incident (made approximately a month ago) circulated among students late yesterday afternoon. When the administration was made aware of the situation, authorities were contacted to investigate. A student admitted to recirculating the post and another student admitted to writing the post. Neither student is on campus while the situation is being investigated. Out of an abundance of caution, additional resource officers were at the school this morning."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.