Gunman opens fire on car sitting in McDonald's drive-thru

Memphis police are searching for a gunman who opened fire on a car sitting in a McDonald's drive-thru on Tuesday. Five people were inside the vehicle when shots were fired at it, but everyone was OK.

"We are still shaken, but we thank God we're still here," victim Tameka Kings said.

Kings said she knows she's a walking miracle.

"I never expected. Wrong place at the wrong time," Kings said.

Video captured the moments Kings, her siblings, and her friends drove to a nearby gas station for help while trying to escape gunfire.

"I'm thankful, because it was really a close call," Kings said.

Tuesday morning, Kings was at a McDonald's drive-thru on Lamar Avenue and Airways Boulevard before the chaos happened.

"We went to the second window and were getting ready to pay for our food, and that's when somebody shot in the car," she said.

That somebody, according to witnesses, drove off in a green Malibu.

According to the police report, there are cameras that may help police track down the men responsible.

If you have any information on this crime, call Memphis Police Department.

