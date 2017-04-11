2 arrested for Camelot apartment homicide

One person was shot and killed at an apartment complex Wednesday night. Memphis police responded to Camelot Manor in the 3900 block of Camelot Lane at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Two people are facing murder charges after police said they shot and killed a man outside an apartment complex.

Michael Grace and 15-year-old Marlez Wilson are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kejohn Holmes.

Holmes was shot outside his apartment in the Camelot Apartments, in the 3900 block of Camelot, on March 29.

Grace was identified in a photo line up by a co-defendant as being the person who set Holmes up for the robbery and subsequent his death.

Grace is also charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of an aggravated robbery.

