Gun store security measures keep guns out of criminals' hands

A gun store in Southaven has been the target of thieves three times in the last five months.

Each time, the thieves left the store empty handed. The store's owner said the security measures in place have helped keep the guns at the store and out of the hands of criminals.

"We just want to make absolutely sure that no guns are on the street that shouldn't be," store owner Jane Dabbs said.

Dabbs owns Dabb's Gun and Pawn on Highway 51. She's had to check over her store's inventory three times in the last five months.

She said her iron bars, 32 cameras, and gun vaults have helped thwart each attempted burglary.

Still, the people trying to steal from Dabbs are costing the store serious cash

In the latest attempted burglary, Dabbs said the thieves caused nearly $6,000 worth of damage.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.