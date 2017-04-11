Coffee with Corker: TN senator to meet with constituents in the Mid-South

Tennessee Senator Bob Corker is coming to the Mid-South Tuesday April 18.

He plans to meet with constituents over coffee at Crave Coffee Bar and Bistro in Arlington. In addition, he plans to provide updates on what he’s being doing in Washington D.C. and share his perspective on how to address the major changes facing our nation.

The audience is also invited to ask their own questions.

Coffee Talk with Senator Bob Corker

Tuesday April 18

Crave Coffee Bar & Bistro

8-9 a.m.

11615 Highway 70 Suite 108A

Arlington, TN

