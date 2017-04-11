Greensward solution delayed amid funding concerns

The next step in the Greensward parking solution has been delayed.

Memphis Zoo and Overton Park Conservancy have been working toward a solution for the zoo's overflow parking. In the past, Memphis Zoo has used the Greensward as overflow parking, but both groups have been working to create more parking spaces to help accommodate zoo patrons without having them park on the grass.

As part of the solution, both sides were expected to raise money to fund parking changes for the zoo.

Memphis Zoo said it would not hand over its half of the funding until Overton Park Conservancy proved it had raised its share of the cost. Both sides are supposed to split the tab for the estimated $3 million project.

Concerns over that fundraising has forced City Council to delay the next step in the process.

City Council said both sides must prove that they have funding pledges adding up to $1 million by June 11. Then both sides must turn over $250,000 by June 20.

City Council also changed the size of the proposed new parking spaces from 10' by 20' to 9' by 19'. It's a move Overton Park Conservancy said preserves more of the Greensward.

