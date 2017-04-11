Man robbed, carjacked at stop sign

A man was carjacked near the airport on East Alcy Road and Ketchum Road on Tuesday.

He said he was sitting in his driver's seat at a stop sign, on his way to buy some gas, when a man walked up, robbed him, and carjacked him.

"It was real scary," the man said.

The man, who didn't want to show his face, said he is still re-living every second of what happened because the man responsible is still on the run from police.

"He ran over with a gun and demanded me to get out," the man said.

He said he didn't know the man that approached him and put a gun to his face.

"I was just telling him don't do it, don't do it," the man said.

The victim said he did one thing that likely saved his life: He complied with the robber's demands.

"I got out and let him have it," the man said.

He said he got out and the unknown man got into the car and drove off, also taking the man's wallet and cellphone, which were in the car.

He said he trusts the police to catch the person who is responsible, and he hopes his story can be a wake up call for someone else who may fall victim.

The man's SUV has been recovered, but the person responsible remains on the run.

If you have any information about this crime, call Memphis Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.