Rep. Kustoff meets with local law enforcement, addresses health care and Syria

U.S. Representative David Kustoff (TN-08) was in town meeting with local law enforcement on Tuesday.

Kustoff held a round table discussion with law enforcement in Germantown. The discussion was closed to cameras due to privacy concerns. But, afterward, the freshman congressman talked about a number of issues with WMC Action News 5, including national security and health care.

"It's almost not worth having insurance. It's catastrophic," Kustoff said.

Kustoff is among several Tennessee Republicans vowing to do away with the Affordable Care Act.

"What you saw Congress try to do several weeks ago is to--step one: repeal and replace Obamacare through budget reconciliation," Kustoff said.

Although the path isn't clear on how the new administration's health care plan will unfold, Kustoff said he wants to see premiums lowered with an expanded marketplace for young families.

"The problem is we have not seen young people--healthier people--buy health insurance," Kustoff said.

Kustoff also spoke about his support of President Donald Trump's decision to launch missiles in Syria. He said it is a signal of strength.

"I believe the United States also sent an important message to President Putin and Russia," Kustoff said.

Kustoff said Trump's actions were bold and necessary.

"We've got to show that militarily, the United States will do what we need to do to protect our security interests," he said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.