MPD fallen officer Verdell Smith honored with 'Top Cop' award

Justin Welch is charged with shooting three people, then running from police before he hit Officer Verdell Smith with his car. Smith died from his injuries.

Memphis police officer Verdell Smith, who was killed in the line of duty, was honored Tuesday by his fellow colleagues.

Smith's colleagues said he wore a smile on and off duty.

"If you want to see someone that they should emulate, I think Verdell set a great example," MPD Director Mike Rallings said.

The 2017 Memphis Police Department's Top Cop award was given to Verdell Smith. His sister accepted the award on his behalf.

"It was awesome to be here, a blessing to be here, to be a part of this honor service," Smith's sister Robin Roger said.

Rogers is Smith's older sister and said he overcame challenges early on in his life before becoming a Memphis police officer.

"We lost our mom at a very young age, so I was there to continue to raise him," she said.

The moment was filled with joy and helped to ease the sorrow of losing a dedicated brother, father, and public servant.

"To stand here in this position today as not only a mother figure, but a sister, a sibling as well, was really heartfelt," Roger said.

