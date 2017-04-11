Missing 86-year-old with dementia found safe - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Missing 86-year-old with dementia found safe

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
William Roberts (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office) William Roberts (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
MARSHALL CO., MS (WMC) -

Marshall County Sheriff's Office said they have located a man who went missing Tuesday.

Williams Roberts has been found safe. 

