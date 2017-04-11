A Better Mid-South: Redbirds honor Jackie Robinson

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Vice President and General Manager of WMC Action News 5:

Memphis Redbirds are celebrating the 70th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the baseball color barrier.

At Saturday's game, the Redbirds will wear custom jerseys with Robinson's face on them, along with a logo of the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

Those jerseys, which are all number 42, will be auctioned off after the game with money raised going to the Jackie Robinson Foundation and the Redbirds Community Fund.

The Redbirds will also host a forum with "The Memphis 13," the group of students who integrated Memphis schools in 1961.

If you want to know how to take part in the forum, go to my Facebook page, A Better Mid-South, for a link to the registration form.

This type of event reminds me how important it is to keep the contributions of Jackie Robinson and "The Memphis 13" alive as we realize we still have so much work to do to when it comes to racial equality and unity.

Thank you Memphis Redbirds for what you are doing to support that effort and make this A Better Mid-South.

