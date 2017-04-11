Big River Crossing receives prestigious American Architecture Aw - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Big River Crossing receives prestigious American Architecture Award

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

Memphis' downtown Big River Crossing has received a prestigious award.

The country's longest pedestrian bridge was awarded the American Architecture Award. The award is the nation's highest public award for new architecture.

Big River Crossing's lighting was singled out for successfully ensuring visibility from a distance while providing the opportunity to decorate the bridge with vibrant arrangements.

