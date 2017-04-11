DeSoto County candidates make their case for votes during forum

Candidates vying for elected Hernando positions had their opportunity to make their case for why they should be elected.

Hernando candidates attended a "Make Your Vote Count" candidate's forum at The Gale Center.

The forum was sponsored by the North Mississippi Cultural Foundation.

The Hernando candidates will not be the only ones to have the opportunity to make their case.

Candidates for mayor and board of aldermen in Horn Lake, Southaven, Olive Branch, and Walls will also have their chance.

Horn Lake candidates will take the stage on Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. at H.L. High School.

Southaven candidates will have their forum on Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. at M.R. Davis Library.

Olive Branch candidates will take the stage on Monday, April 17 at 6 p.m. at O.B. Municipal Courthouse.

Walls candidates will attend their forum on Friday, April 21 at 6 p.m. at the Public Library.

