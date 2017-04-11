Woman shot in arm while driving in Orange Mound

A woman was taken to the hospital after she said she was shot at while driving in Orange Mound.

The shooting happened on Hamilton Street, near Douglass Avenue on Thursday around 9 p.m.

There were multiple bullet holes in the woman’s car, and she said she was shot in the arm by several men.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

Police have not released any information on potential suspects.

