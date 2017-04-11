Redbirds win home opener

It's time to play ball for real for the Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park.

Tuesday night, the team played its home open for its 20th season in the Bluff City.

The 'Birds brought in a great record and an old favorite for Memphis baseball fans as they took on Colorado Springs.

Stubby Clapp returned as manager after a stellar career as a Redbirds infielder.

Stubby's team came home with a 4-1 record after starting the season on the road at New Orleans.

A crowd of 6,031 was on hand to see some offensive fireworks from the home team, and they got some early.

In the bottom of the first Harrison Bader hit a home run.

Bader hit a bomb against New Orleans in the season opener and did it again in the home opener to put his team up 1-0.

Then In the third, Memphis up 2-0, Luke Voit hit his third home run in three straight games.

Carson Kelly with two home runs in this one as well. But the good play not only comes from the dish. Daniel Poncedelon in his Triple A debut goes 5.1 innings, allowing only 2 hits and 1 run with 8 strikeouts.

The Redbirds go on to win it 5-1.

The same teams will take the field against Wednesday at AutoZone Park.

