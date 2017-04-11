Council raising metered parking prices downtown

More changes are coming to the entertainment district, which means it may cost you more to go out.

Those visiting downtown may need to plan to carry an extra quarter with you if you plan to park.

Councilors voted to up the price you'll pay per hour for metered parking.

It often becomes a scavenger hunt to find a parking spot in downtown Memphis. It often requires a couple laps around the block before you get lucky.

It's a game of chance Robin Glass plays weekly for lunch on Beale Street.

"Street parking most of the time. I come down a lot of the time for lunch," Glass said.

On average, she pays $5 to $6 a week for parking.

Soon, parking in the entertainment district will cost an extra $.25, raising the price to $1.50 an hour. As for free parking after 6 p.m.? Not anymore.

The extended hours tack on an extra four hours of paid metered parking in the entertainment district.

"For our tourist coming in, it's a rip off," Glass said.

The Jones family is visiting Memphis for the first time on their Spring Break. They already found the price to park steep.

"It seems high, especially since it's more than London and New York combined," Tim Jones said. "We can park for free a lot in London and can park for free in New York for a lot of places."

Council chairman and ordinance sponsor Berlin Boyd said the rate hike and hour extension will generate at least an additional $1.4 million dollars in revenue for the city.

Boyd said without a state income tax, the additional funds will contribute to Memphis' economy.

