Rape charges dropped against Memphis hip hop artist

After almost two years, rape charges have been dropped against hip hop artist iLoveMemphis.

The artist formerly known as iHeartMemphis (real name Richard Colbert) is known for his hit song, “Hit the Quan."

He and several other men were accused of sexually assaulting a woman in May 2015. According to police records, the woman said the assault happened at a house party on Longmeadow Drive.

Colbert was charged with several counts of rape, all of which have now been dropped.

Colbert is now seeking to get the charges officially removed from his record.

