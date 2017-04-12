Man accused of killing wife set to appear in court

Family says Lisa Peoples was found shot to death near Fox Meadows. (Source: Facebook)

The man accused of killing his wife the same day she filed a protection order against him is set to appear in court Wednesday.

Mario Scales, 30, was arrested for the murder of Lisa Peoples earlier this month.

Family members said Scales admitted to them that he shot his wife 16 times.

Court records show Scales’ case was rescheduled from last week. Legal teams will decide which direction to move the case next.

Peoples was a mother of five. Family members have set up a fund to help provide for Peoples’ family. Click here if you would like to donate.

