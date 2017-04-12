VIDEO: Adorable swaddled baby raises hands in joy

A Massachusetts father and his son became an unexpected internet sensation when he posted an adorable video of their morning routine.

In the video, Kent Siri unwraps his swaddled son Kaden, who then flings his arms up in the air like he just doesn’t care.

The video garnered more than 14 million views in under two weeks.

After going viral, Kaden made his own Facebook page (he probably had some help). You can follow his adventures by clicking here.

