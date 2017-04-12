Car slams into building in Millington - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Car slams into building in Millington

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MILLINGTON, TN (WMC) -

No one was injured after a car slammed into a building Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in Millington on Church Road near Timberbrook Lane around 6 a.m.

The car slammed into the wall of Fresenius Medical Care. There were patients inside, but no one was injured.

