Lakeland city contractor burned in sewer explosion

A Lakeland city contractor suffered burns to his face while working in a sewer on Wednesday.

Officials said the worker had a propane tank in the sewer with him when it exploded, burning the worker’s face.

The man was taken to the hospital with second-degree burns.

Lakeland resident Angela Flippen was at home when the explosion happened and said it sounded like a gunshot.

"I wish I would have just ran out and tried to help him,” Flippen said. “I had no idea anything was wrong. I didn't hear any screaming or anything."

It's unclear at this time whether the explosion was caused by gas or steam from the water. The explosion caused debris to fly, landing on the ground and on top of the contractor's truck.

The worker is expected to recover from his injuries.

