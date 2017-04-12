Memphis ranked 12th best city to celebrate Easter

With Easter Sunday around the corner and roughly 80 percent of all Americans expected to observe the holiday in some way.

The personal-finance website WalletHub took a close look at 2017's Best Places to Celebrate Easter to go along with its Easter Facts & Stats info graphic.



To find out which cities promise the most egg-citing time on April 16, WalletHub’s number crunchers compared the 100 largest cities across 11 key metrics, ranging from Easter egg-hunt events per capita to Easter weather forecast.

The top cities were, in order, St. Louis, Birmingham, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Orlando, Atlanta, Buffalo, Honolulu, Cleveland, Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Memphis.



Celebrating Easter in Memphis (1=Best, 50=Avg.):

12th – Churches per Capita

7th – % of Christian Population

61st – Candy & Chocolate Stores per Capita

64th – Flower & Gift Shops per Capita

8th – Easter Weather Forecast

26th – Share of Children Aged 8 & Younger

The full report can be found here.

Easter Facts & Stats

1st – Easter’s rank among the most popular Church days of the year (51.9 percent of adults plan to attend)

$152 – Average Easter spending by each person celebrating

52.4 Percent – Share of Americans who say the Easter bunny came before the Easter egg

88.7 Percent – Share of Americans who believe the proper way to eat a chocolate Easter bunny is ears first

81 Percent – Share of parents who steal Easter candy from their kids’ baskets

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.