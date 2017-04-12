TN senator wants Syrian refugees in Tennessee after US missile strike

Should Tennessee welcome Syrian refugees? One state senator from the Mid-South says after the Syrian missile strike, the state should re-think it's position on Syrian Refugees.

Tennessee became the first state in the country earlier this year to sue the federal government over the refugee resettlement program. State Senator Lee Harris, who represents parts of Downtown Memphis and Midtown Memphis, says the state should allow Syrian refugees in light of military action.

“Sure we could close our door to these folks,” Harris said. “It won't help the military effort, because we won't change hearts and minds over there and number two, it is not keeping with what's the best spirit of what it is to be an American, and that's to be generous."

Senator Harris said he supported the U.S. military missile strike on the Syrian Air base in "general terms." He is hopeful about persuading his

colleagues to reconsider Syrian refugees coming to live in the state of Tennessee.

