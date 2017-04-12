If the words ooey and gooey appeal to you, April 12 is your day.

April 12 is National Grilled Cheese Day in America, so change your lunch plans accordingly.

Skillets everywhere shall be doused in butter to grill up your sandwich to a perfect golden brown color.

You know what? I need a grilled cheese now. Time to go buy bread.

