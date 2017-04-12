Parents want changes to notification process after school lockdown

Southaven Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown after a suspect ran away from police Wednesday afternoon, according to Southaven Police Department.

SPD said officers were serving a warrant at a home at Rasco Road and Farmington Drive near the school when the suspect ran from police. Police said he ran from them after they tried to arrest him at South Park Gardens Apartments.

"They had this place surrounded," nearby resident Marcus Anthony said. "They come back there running with the dogs and guns and I'm wondering what's going on."

According to DeSoto County Sheriff's Department, the warrant they were serving on the suspect was for for contempt of court and two misdemeanors.

"It's scary. They could have broken into the back of the school or anything," grandparent Nina George said.

Some parents said they are thankful for the school's actions.

"I"m glad to know the school is taking precautions for their safety," resident Natasha Stracener said. "When I heard about the news, I felt the need to come over right away."

Students took home letters Wednesday telling parents about the brief lockdown. However, some parents are upset they were not notified of the situation sooner. They are now wanting to see changes made as to how parents are notified.

"I would have liked to have known about it," parent Beth Albright said. "I haven't received an email, text, phone call, or anything."

A school spokesperson refused to call the situation a lockdown. Instead they said "the exterior doors at Southaven Elementary School were temporarily locked." After receiving word that "this precaution" was no longer needed, the school resumed normal procedures.

