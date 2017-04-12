Memphis singer launches new flavor of Jack Daniels

Memphis is getting to make its mark on the national stage with its own flavor of Jack Daniels.

Memphis native, American R&B singer/ songwriter, and television personality, K. Michelle launched her new flavor “Southern Peach” at the Love Lounge in Memphis on April 12.

Michelle is an Overton High School alum who has charted on the Hot 100 Singles and the Billboard Hot R&B/ Hip Hop charts. Michelle mentioned Jack Daniels in her songs, which lead her to become a company partner in 2015.

The Atlantic Records singer made mention that the drink reflects on her southern roots.

