Baptist Memorial’s new microbiology lab a medical breakthrough

The saying goes time is money, and this latest Mid-South medical breakthrough is proving saving time can save you money.

Baptist Memorial Health Care Corp. unveiled the country's first 24-hour automated microbiology laboratory on Wednesday.



“A game-changer in healthcare as far as microbiology,” said James Grantham, administrator of clinical services at Baptist Memorial.

Chief medical officer Stephen Fairy with Sonic Health Care Global, a private company out of Australia, said they're behind the automation.

“It's one-of-a-kind in the sense that the partnership between a hospital system and a private sector laboratory just focused on microbiology,” Fairy said.



Baptist representatives said the 24-hour lab will speed up test results across their practices and hospitals in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

“We can really hone in specifically on what antibodies should be used to treat that infection,” Grantham said.



Grantham says in addition to quicker results, this medical breakthrough comes with a better-looking bill.



“Reduces the cost of healthcare because we're able to direct a specific antibiotic sooner,” Grantham said. “We're able to get you out of the hospital sooner and hopefully it will be reflected on the bill that you would get for your patient care.”



They're also hoping the strides don't stop here in the Mid-South.

“Probably be the number one or number two bacteria microbiology lab per volume in the world,” Grantham said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.