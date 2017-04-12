Rezoning hints at new business coming to vacated lot

It has been about 13-years since the Walmart in Germantown was vacated.

But, that could soon change.

City leaders approved the rezoning of the land from commercial to retirement housing use.

Walmart left the suburb in 2004.

It's unclear what type of retirement housing may come to the lot at the corner of Germantown Road and Wolf River Boulevard.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.