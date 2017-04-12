'Boo,' 'Punky' sought in connection to teen girl's rape

Helena-West Helena police obtained arrest warrants for two suspects wanted in connection to a 14-year-old girl’s rape.

Police are searching for 29-year-old Darryl "Boo" Harlan and 37-year-old Sherris "Punky" Ingram.

Investigators said Harlan repeatedly raped the 14-year-old girl with permission from the girl's family members. Several of the girl’s family members including her mother, grandmother, and great-aunt were aware of the rapes and did nothing to stop them, according to Chief Virgil Green.

Investigators said they also discovered Harlan's wife knew about the crime. His wife even allowed the teen to spend the night at their home.

Harlan also was allowed to check the teenager out of school on multiple dates.

Police said the mother of the teenager, grandmother, and great-aunt all face criminals charges for not protecting the teenager. In addition, Harlan's wife will be facing criminal charges related to her knowledge of her husband's crime.

