Mayor's office names group most likely to manage Beale Street

Downtown Memphis Commission will likely be in charge of managing Beale Street permanently, according to Mayor Jim Strickland's Office.

Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC) has been managing the iconic street on an interim basis for the past three years.

"We know that Beale Street is so important for Memphis and Shelby County, and it is Downtown's greatest asset," DMC President and CEO Terence Patterson said.

It's been named the most iconic street in America, and Patterson said Beale Street needs to continue to grow.

"We want to make sure that the city and the community is taking a very strategic and long-term perspective on this asset," Patterson said.

Patterson said DMC has managed the day-to-day of Beale Street for three years, helped plan and carry out thousands of dollars in structural improvements, created a summer concert series with KIX106, and developed an interactive phone app for the district.

Patterson's three-year vision for Beale Street includes better utilization of Handy Park, pedestrian improvements, and marketing the street as a historical site and meeting place--not just a spot to party.

"There are some opportunities and things that we could do to enhance its current positioning, but we know we want to build on the legacy but also again looking into the future," Patterson said.

