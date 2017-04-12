Sneak peek offered of new Madison Ave. Park - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Sneak peek offered of new Madison Ave. Park

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

We’re getting a sneak peek at the new "pocket park" in the middle of downtown Memphis' Madison Avenue. 

A group of New Yorkers designed and built the park.

Creeping jasmine will eventually grow to cover the fence, accented by an ever-cycling water feature.

Park hours will run from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., after a grand opening on April 21 with food trucks and special performances.

"You can have Ted Talks shown on the screen at night, you might have lunches, you can have singer/songwriter night, there's no charge, all are admitted to something that is beautiful and lovely and other," said Scott Crosby, co-founder of Madison Avenue Park.

The vision is to connect the park to the Rendezvous Restaurant alley and First Tennessee Bank Plaza, making the area more walkable and livable.

