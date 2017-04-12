Kroger employee’s purse snatched as she walked into work

A woman's purse was snatched while heading to work.

Juanita Brown, who works as a front-end supervisor at Kroger on East Shelby Drive, said she was getting out of her car heading into work on Tuesday morning when a stranger approached her car.



“I turn around, they're there and they snatched my purse,” Brown said.



Brown said she was terrified.

“It's really sad we can't get out of our cars or have a purse or whatever without being targeted by people snatching your purse,” Brown said.



This is the second time in 2017 that a woman's purse was snatched at this same Kroger.

We previously interviewed 73-year-old Marjorie Patterson, who fell victim back In February.



“I thank God it wasn't as bad as it could have been,” Patterson said.



After pushing for answers, a Kroger spokesperson said Wednesday they're adding an additional security guard to patrol the parking lot.

“I know they ride around, but they need to be out on the front,” Brown said.



Brown said she's always felt safe here, but Tuesday's scary encounter still has her shaken up.

“I didn't really sleep good last night,” Brown said.



She said she's being more aware now and has words for the man she said stole her sense of peace.

“You don't have to do that,” Brown said. “If you needed something from me, you could have asked me for it.”

Kroger’s said they're working with police in hopes of catching the person responsible. They also said they have security guards inside the store and now two guards outside patrolling.



