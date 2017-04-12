Court date reset for man accused of killing his wife

The court date was reset for a man accused of killing his wife the same day she was granted an order of protection against him.

Mario Scales, 30, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Lisa Peoples.

Peoples was a mother of five children and was shot and killed on Kings Arms Street, near Fox Meadows on April 3.

His case has been reset to April 26.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Peoples' five children.

Peoples' home going celebration will be Saturday at Anointed Faith World Church at noon.

