Restructure could save money for Collierville School district

The restructuring of Collierville schools could save the town millions of dollars.

Parts of Shelby Drive are blocked off for the construction of the new multi-million dollar Collierville High School.

School leaders said they've found a way to save the city money by reconfiguring the school district.



Across the street from parent Calvin Saulsberry's home is the site of the new $93 million, 450,000 square foot Collierville High School.



It's a costly expense that Saulsberry believes is much-needed for the district.

"We pay a lot of money for taxes anyways, so paying for education sounds good to me," Saulsberry said.



Although the new high school is an expensive purchase, superintendent John Aitken said school leaders have discovered constructing this school and reconfiguring the current schools will save the city millions of dollars and solve the current problems with enrollment.

"That will take care of all the capacity needs and enrollment issues for our elementary schools and take care of some of the problems we could have in the future," Aitken said. "We feel like this conversion gives the town the best use of the facilities for those years and would not require any additional buildings."



He said all eight schools in the district are currently at 90 percent capacity or more.



Once the new school opens August 2018. Shilling Farms Middle School will move to the old high school location.



The middle school building will be the site of a new elementary school, so parents should be prepared for it being re-zoned in the future.



"The next part that happens in the summer and the early fall is when we start purposing - redrawing of the attendance zones for those six elementary schools and it's going to affect most of the schools that we have, because we are adding a school in a different zone," Aitken said.

School leaders said the next step is to get a vote by the school board later this month.

